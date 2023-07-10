Akeredolu Writes Ondo Assembly, Extends Medical Leave

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has forwarded a letter of extension on medical leave to the State House of Assembly.

This notice came after his doctors advised him on the need to take adquate rest after recuperating.

Receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, said Akeredolu’s action was in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to the letter, Akeredolu’s deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa would continue to act as governor until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

Akeredolu had in a letter dated June 5, 2023, earlier informed the House of his decision to proceed on medical leave and was expected to resume on July 6, 2023.