Jamie Foxx Makes First Public Appearance After Medical Scare

Oscar-winning US actor Jamie Foxx made a surprising public appearance after recuperating from an unspecified medical emergency.

Back in April, Foxx was rushed to a medical facility in the state of Georgia, where he was filming a Netflix movie at the time.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the Grammy Award winner was seen on a boat on the Chicago River Sunday, waving to the public which suggests optimism that the comedian is making a full recovery.

He was also accompanied by members of his family who have been at his side during his hospitalisation.

Little to no details on his medical condition had been divulged since, leading many to speculate his health was heading for the worse

However, the daughter of the 55-year-old, Corinne Foxx dispelled those rumours in an Instagram post back in May.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!” she wrote.

Foxx was recently filming “Back in Action,” co-starring Cameron Diaz, in Georgia before the illness

He received acclaim for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the film Ray (2004), winning the Academy Award, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.

That same year, he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the crime film Collateral.