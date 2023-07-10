Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After ECOWAS Summit

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, returned to Abuja after a two-day trip to Guinea Bissau for the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in Bissau.

At the summit, which is the President’s first meeting with the sub-regional authority, Tinubu emerged as the new ECOWAS Chairman after President Muhammadu Buhari who previously held the position in 2018.

Tinubu told the leaders in the sub-region that under his leadership, the commission will take democracy seriously.

According to the Nigerian President, Democracy is very tough but it is the best form of government.

The new Chairman of the sub-regional body declared that insecurity and creeping terrorism were stunting the progress and development of the region.

He warned that the threat to peace in the sub-region had reached an alarming proportion with terrorism and an emerging pattern of military takeover that now demand urgent and concerted actions from member states.