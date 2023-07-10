PHOTOS: Elumelu Meets With Biden, King Charles At Climate Forum

The Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, on Monday, met with United States President, Joe Biden and King Charles III at the Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum in Windsor Castle, United Kingdom.

Top financiers and philanthropists came together in Windsor on Monday for a climate forum to recognise and encourage efforts that increase support for emerging and developing economies to accelerate a net zero, resilient transition.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry hosted major financial players and philanthropists for the special event, convened as part of Biden’s visit to the UK.

It is estimated that by 2030 annual clean energy investment in these countries needs to expand by more than seven times, to above $1 trillion, in order to put the world on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Elumelu, who represented the African private sector, shared his photos with Biden and King Charles III at the event on Monday.