Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku are in attendance as legal icon Aare Afe Babalola celebrates the 60th anniversary of his call to the Bar.

The educationist was admitted to the Bar of England and Wales on July 9, 1963.

Watch the event live: