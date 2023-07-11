Akeredolu Not Incapacitated, Will Return To Duty Soon – Ondo Govt

The Ondo State Government says Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is not incapacitated and will return to duty soon.

There have been concerns about the state of Ondo governor’s health since he embarked on medical leave abroad and transmitted power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on June 13.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, allegedly said Akeredolu is in a state of “extreme incapacity”. Adamu said this when he met with state chairmen of the party in Abuja on Monday.

However, in a statement, the Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said Akeredolu is not in a critical situation.

“The national chairman was indeed excited at the reports on the rate of recovery of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, and urged all those present at the meeting to pray for his quick return,” Ademola-Olateju said.

“He is, evidently, not in any critical state that should warrant this clearly reprehensible conduct as he still sent a post to the executive council committee platform yesterday.

“Mr. Governor is not incapacitated. He will return to his duty as soon as the doctors certify him fully fit to do so.”

Meanwhile, the ruling party in a statement by its National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, described the reports of Akeredolu in critical condition as “mischievous, wicked and insensitive reportage, sponsored by desperate politicians.”

“At no time did the National Chairman mention that the Governor was in a state of ‘extreme incapacity’ in the meeting of 10th July 2023 or anytime for that matter,” Omisore said.

“He (Akeredolu) is, evidently, not in any critical state that should warrant this clearly reprehensible conduct as he still sent a post to the Executive Council Committee platform yesterday.”