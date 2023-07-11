Diphtheria: Seven Children Dead, 22 Hospitalised In Yobe

A suspected outbreak of diphtheria has killed at least seven children in the Potiskum Local Government Area of Yobe State.

No fewer than 22 children have also been hospitalised at the Specialist Hospital in the area

The areas of Tandari, Misau Road, Sabuwar Sakateriya, Arikime, Ramin Kasa, Boriya, Igwanda and Texaco quarters have also not been spared of the outbreak.

READ ALSO: Electoral Matters Overburdening Our Judiciary – Ubani

According to a source at the Specialist Hospital in Potiskum, who craved anonymity stated that the medical facility has inadequate drugs to contain the situation.

The source also told Channels Television that of the 22 children on admission on Monday, two have lost their lives to the disease.

The Healthcare authorities are yet to conformed these deaths.

Also speaking, a resident of Tandari Ward, Hassan Abdullahi, in Potiskum revealed the disease which involves vomiting, difficulty in breathing and diarrhoea has killed about five children in their area before reporting to the medical facility.

When contacted, the Acting Executive Secretary of Yobe State Primary Healthcare Board, Umar Chiroma said they received a report of a suspected outbreak of disease in the area.

“Yes, we received a report of a suspected outbreak of a disease, and we have dispatched our teams to the areas affected. As of yesterday, there were about 22 suspected cases that we admitted, their samples have been collected and are undergoing screening, although about 10 have been discharged today (Tuesday),” he said.

“As of now, I cannot tell you whether it’s diphtheria disease or not until the results are out. Some of the numbers reported to have died were not in our facilities, maybe at home. But for us, only two patients died yesterday.”