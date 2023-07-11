Four Policemen Feared Dead In Zamfara Bandit Attack

Armed bandits on Monday night killed four policemen serving under Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The officers were said to have mounted a checkpoint along Bungudu-Gusau Road when the armed bandits ambushed and opened fire on them.

The spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the latest attack to Channels Television via telephone on Tuesday morning.

Abubakar however could not confirm if any policeman was killed during the attack but promised to provide more information later.

A resident of Bungudu town, Ibrahim Bungudu, told our correspondent that four of the policemen were killed during the attack.

He said the rampaging bandits also shot one person at Tagero village under the Furfuri district of Bungudu Local Government Area (LGA).

Bungudu added that several cattle belonging to residents of Tagero village were also rustled by the bandits.

“The bandits ambushed the police along Gusau-Bungudu road close to Nabature company and killed four. They also rustled many cattle at Tagero village under Furfuri district, one person was shot in the hand in the village,” he said.

Another resident of Bungudu town, Usman Bungudu, also confirmed the attack.

He said the bandits attacked the policemen while on checkpoint duty around midnight and killed four of them.

“The incident happened around 12 am when the policemen mounted a checkpoint along Gusau road. The bandits just ambushed and shot at them; they ran away after killing four policemen,” he said.