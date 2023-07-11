Egbetokun Visits Ribadu, Promises Improved Synergy With Security Agencies

The police boss gave his assurance to ensure national security stability and growth via inter-agency diplomacy.

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated July 11, 2023
Twitter
IGP Kayode Egbetokun (L) meets with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu (R) in Abuja on July 11, 2023

 

The acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, visited the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja.

Egbetokun was accompanied by the DIG Operations, Adeleke Adeyinka Bode; DIG Training and Development, Bala Ciroma; AIG Force Intelligence Bureau, Abdulyari Lafia; the Force Secretary, AIG Habu Sani; the Director, National Cyber Crime Centre, DCP Uche Ifeanyi; and the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

 

IGP Kayode Egbetokun exchanges pleasantries with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja on July 11, 2023.

During the visit, Ribadu expressed pleasure at the improvement Egbetokun has made towards sanitising and repositioning the policing system in Nigeria, saying that the IGP put the right foot forward from inception.

He, however, urged Egbetokun to prioritise improved synergy with other security agencies in order to achieve the goal of the present administration while pledging his full support for the attainment of better policing and enhanced security for all and sundry in Nigeria.

On his part, the Acting IGP congratulated the NSA on his appointment, giving his assurance to ensure national security stability and growth via inter-agency diplomacy and an all-inclusive safety mechanism.

More Stories