Egbetokun Visits Ribadu, Promises Improved Synergy With Security Agencies

The acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, visited the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja.

Egbetokun was accompanied by the DIG Operations, Adeleke Adeyinka Bode; DIG Training and Development, Bala Ciroma; AIG Force Intelligence Bureau, Abdulyari Lafia; the Force Secretary, AIG Habu Sani; the Director, National Cyber Crime Centre, DCP Uche Ifeanyi; and the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

During the visit, Ribadu expressed pleasure at the improvement Egbetokun has made towards sanitising and repositioning the policing system in Nigeria, saying that the IGP put the right foot forward from inception.

He, however, urged Egbetokun to prioritise improved synergy with other security agencies in order to achieve the goal of the present administration while pledging his full support for the attainment of better policing and enhanced security for all and sundry in Nigeria.

On his part, the Acting IGP congratulated the NSA on his appointment, giving his assurance to ensure national security stability and growth via inter-agency diplomacy and an all-inclusive safety mechanism.