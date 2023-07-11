Plateau Govt Relaxes Curfew In Mangu LGA

The Plateau State Government has announced a review of the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) which is now to be observed between 7 pm to 6 am.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Bere Gyang, the State Security Council decided to relax the curfew after a review of the situation in the LGA.

The security council also put into consideration to allow students to participate in the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO) and Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination (JSSCE).

With the development movement within the local government area would be restricted between 7 pm and 6 am until further notice, except for security personnel and persons on essential duties.

Security agencies have been directed to ensure total compliance with the curfew within the period under review.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang reiterated the determination of his administration to fulfil the constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties in the state.

Renewed Attacks

Mutfwang on Sunday imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) following incessant attacks that led to the loss of lives and properties in the area.

No fewer than 13 persons were killed in renewed attacks within some communities in the LGA.

According to residents in the affected communities, bandits invaded Pushit and Sabon-Gari on Saturday night, while some residents were injured and houses burnt.

The state government, in order to avoid reprisal and escalation of the situation, announced the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Mangu.