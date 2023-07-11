Remi Tinubu Didn’t Close Aso Rock Chapel — Aide

The First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has debunked story making the rounds on social media that she purportedly locked up the Aso Rock Chapel.

The Special Adviser to the First Lady on Media, Busola Kukoyi, in a statement, described the story as a fabrication and totally false representation of the true situation.

Kukoyi said the First Lady never at any time gave such directive that the Chapel be shut and the keys handed over to her.

She, however, said that President Bola Tinubu whose responsibility it is to appoint a Chaplain for the chapel is yet to do so.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a story making the rounds on social media about the purported closure of the Aso Rock Chapel by the First Lady of Nigeria, Sen Oluremi Tinubu OON, CON.

“We wish to state categorically that this is a fabrication and totally false representation of the true situation, as the First Lady at no time gave such directive that the Chapel be shut and the keys handed over to Her Excellency.

“Presently there are weekly fellowships going on at the Chapel.

“However, Mr President is yet to appoint a Chaplain for the chapel after the exit of the last Chaplain, as he only reserves the right to appoint a Chaplain for the Chapel.”