Shettima Seeks Support Of Speaker, Principal Officers For Tinubu’s Govt

The Vice President, Senator Kashima Shettima has called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and other principal officers of the lower chamber of the National Assembly to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He made the call on Tuesday while receiving members of the House at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Shettima observed that the state of affairs in the country requires the cooperation of all citizens irrespective of differences in political affiliations or religious persuasions, tribal and sectional backgrounds to support the Tinubu administration in its noble objective of transforming the nation.

“The President is determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership. He started firing on all cylinders from day one,” the Vice President was quoted in a statement by his media aide, Olusola Abiola.

“The President has proved his competence, his capability and his commitment. I urge you, the Rt Hon Speaker and the esteemed leadership of the House to support the President in his noble objectives of transforming this nation.

“The state of affairs in our country requires that we coalesce into a single force irrespective of differences in political affiliations or religious persuasions, tribal and sectional backgrounds because what binds us together supersedes what divides us.

“It is very difficult to remove the building blocks holding this country together. We are a kaleidoscope of colours. We are essentially one people tied to a common destiny, so, let’s work together. We need this country to work and this government is willing to work for the good of the nation.”

See the full statement below: