South-East Leaders Seek FG Intervention Over Insecurity

Political leaders from the South-East region are calling on the Federal Government to intervene in order to ensure that normalcy returns to the region.

This came after a meeting of governors and elected members of the National Assembly from the region held in Abuja on Monday.

The Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said the governments in the region need the assistance of the Federal Government to address the security challenges in the region.

Leaders from the South-East from across political divides attended the meeting, which was held behind closed doors.

At the end of the meeting, Uzodinma announced the resolution to seek the intervention of the Federal Government.

Some of the leaders in attendance were the President General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and former Minister of Labour, Sen. Chris Ngige.

Beyond the sit-at-home order of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and gunmen attacks, the political leaders expressed determination to end other challenges hindering the development of the region, regardless of their political differences.