NECO Releases Common Entrance Results, 76 Pupils Tie For Highest Score

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2023 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for admission into the 110 Federal Government Colleges (Unity Schools) across Nigeria.

Of the 69,829 pupils who sat for the examination, 76 pupils had the highest score of 203.

The examination was written on June 3, 2023 in Nigeria, Benin Republic and Togo.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejo, after receiving the results from the Registrar of the NECO, Ibrahim Wushishi, on Wednesday, said a total of 72,865 pupils registered for the examination.

The Permanent Secretary while applauding NECO for the conduct of the examination appreciated the increase recorded in the number of female students.

Adejo said, “A total of 72,865 pupils registered compared to 71,738 for 2022 with Lagos State having the highest number of 18,644 and Taraba with the lowest of 102.

“With 38,801 female registrants against 34,064 males, we are making progress with bridging the gender parity. 69,829 pupils sat for the examination, 3,036 pupils were absent, 76 pupils had the highest score of 203. The lowest score was 01 mark and this was scored by six (6) pupils.”

He said the admission criteria for selection of qualified candidates into Federal Unity Colleges remained the same: 60% Merit; 30% Equality of State and 10% Exigency.

The Permanent Secretary said the Federal Ministry of Education will ensure that all admission processes are concluded in time and in line with the above criteria.