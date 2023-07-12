Abducted Reverend Father Regains Freedom

A priest in Ebonyi State, who was abducted on Monday in Isu, Onicha local government area, has regained his freedom, police have said.

Joseph Azubuike, a priest of Saint Charles Parish, Mgbaleze Isu, in Onicha LGA, who was abducted alongside three others, was released unhurt.

Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the spokesperson of Ebonyi Police Command, said the priest was released at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Rev. Father Joseph Azubuike has been rescued unhurt, hale and hearty as a result of the concerted efforts of the operatives of the command,” Onovwakpoyeya, a superintendent of police, said.

“Serious manhunt is on for the perpetrators who escaped during the rescue mission. The Rev. Father is in hospital now for medical checks.”

The gunmen abducted Azubuike near his parish, on his way back from pastoral duties, according to a statement from the Abakiliki Diocese.

“He was abducted alongside three other people. The abductors are making financial demands, but with your prayers, we are going to have them back unconditionally,” the statement added.