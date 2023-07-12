Akeredolu ‘Expected Back Soon’ – Ondo Acting Governor

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is recuperating in a hospital abroad and is expected back in office soon, Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has said.

Aiyedatiwa, the state’s acting governor, said in a statement Tuesday that he is in constant touch with the governor.

“I am in touch with him, the latest being on Sunday when he expressed appreciation to me and other state executive council members for holding fort while he is away,” Aiyedatiwa said.

“I like to also join the governor to express our profound appreciation to you all for your unending show of love and solidarity.”

Governor Akeredolu embarked on medical leave on June 7 and was billed to return to work on July 6.

But on Monday, the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, confirmed the lawmakers received a notice of extension of the governor’s medical leave.

Aiyedatiwa, in his statement, urged the public to ignore rumours about the governor’s health status, including claims that he had passed away.

“You are aware of the message of the governor to the people of Ondo State in which he thanked the people and other critical stakeholders for their support and loyalty.

“The governor appreciates your prayers and good wishes for himself and the state, across board. He is in high spirits, recuperating and being expected back in office to continue with his laudable service to the state, as soon as he is certified medically fit by his doctors.”

Aiyedatiwa has been acting governor of the state since July 13 when he was confirmed for the position by the House of Assembly.