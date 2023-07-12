Armed Forces Committed To Ensuring Peace, CDS Assures Plateau, Zamfara Govs  

Amid the security challenges ravaging the North-West, North-Central and other parts of the country, the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa has reiterated the commitment of the Armed Forces to ensuring peace in troubled areas.

Musa stated this on Wednesday while receiving Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; and his Plateau State counterpart, Caleb Muftwang, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Addressing the Plateau governor and his entourage, the CDS said that the nation’s armed forces “is determined and committed to ensuring peace in the Plateau.”

According to a statement by the defence spokesman, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Musa condoled Muftwang over the unnecessary killings in Plateau.

Musa said, “There is a need to know the basis of the problems and to also carry all the stakeholders along in finding a lasting solution to the crisis ravaging the state.”

On his part, the governor congratulated the CDS on his appointment, describing Musa as a professional to the core.

Muftwang said Musa’s appointment as CDS “came at a critical time of worsening security challenges.”

He also expressed his undoubting belief that the CDS will make an impact by deploying his experiences to bear in dealing with the security challenges in Plateau.

Receiving the Zamfara governor, the CDS assured Governor Lawal of the military’s readiness to provide every necessary security assistance to the state.

He also commiserated with Zamfara people over the recent attacks, pledging to ensure “troops are on top of their games and that synergy between the AFN and other security agencies will be enhanced.”

In his remarks, Lawal called for more funding for the armed forces, seeking concerted efforts between the locals and security agencies in the state.