FG Committed To Girl-Child Education, Shettima Tells UN Delegation

The Federal Government remained committed to issues of girl-child education and gender empowerment and will promote same in the policies and programmes, Vice President Kashim Shettima told a delegation from the United Nations on Wednesday.

The Vice President received the delegation led by the UN Deputy Secretary-General (UNDSG) and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, Mrs Amina Mohammed at the Presidential Villa.

She was accompanied on the visit by the Co-Founder Malala Fund, Ms. Malala Yousafzai and other officials.

Shettima reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to issues of education and empowerment of women, noting that “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fully and unequivocally committed to the girl-child education and gender empowerment initiatives.”

“The SDGs goals 4 and 5 will be vigorously pursued by the present administration. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a passionate and committed advocate of girl-child education,” he said, according to a statement by the Director Information in the VP office, Olusola Abiola.

“He believes in the empowerment of our women. He believes that the prosperity, the respect of every society is directly proportional to the way they treat their women folk.”

The Vice President commended the UNDSG and the Co-founder of Malala Fund for their efforts in promoting girl-child education among other initiatives.

“Amina Mohammed stands today as a symbol of hope for the African woman for her resilience, commitment and disposition and most importantly in her integrity. She is an oasis of hope in an unending ocean of poverty and depravity, while Malala as an icon of hope and change in a despairing world,” Shettima noted.

He assured the Malala Fund of the Federal Government’s partnership with the organisation for the greater good of Nigeria.

In her remarks, the UNDSG, Amina Mohammed and Co-Founder of Malala Fund, Malala Yousafzai, commended the Federal Government for their efforts in promoting goals 4 and 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals, observing progress in the areas of gender equity and education of girls across the country.