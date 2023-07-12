Tinubu Meets With Class Of 1999 Governors At Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with the class of 1999 Governors at the council chamber of the Aso Villa, Abuja.

The ex-governors were at the State House to identify with Tinubu, who was the governor of Lagos State from May 1999 to 2007, and to express solidarity over his recent policies since assumption of office as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2023.

Among the former Governors present are James Ibori of Delta State; Donald Duke of Cross River State; Orji Kalu of Abia State; Victor Attah of Akwa Ibom State; Adamu Mu’azu of Bauchi State; Sam Egwu of Ebonyi State; Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu State; and Ibrahim Turaki of Jigawa State.

Others are Niyi Adebayo of Ekiti State; Bisi Akande of Osun State; Joshua Dariye of Plateau State; Ahmed Yerima of Zamfara State; Jolly Nyame of Taraba State; Olusegun Osoba of Ogun State as well as Attahiru Bafarawa of Sokoto State.