Subsidy Palliatives: Tope Fasua Calls For Increase In Wages

An economist and presidential candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party in the 2019 general elections, Tope Fasua, has called for an increase in wages across the board.

He made the call Wednesday on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme amid plans by President Bola Tinubu to disburse palliatives to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Fasua stated that whatever plans the Federal Government has for civil servants should also be replicated in the private sector.

“I don’t want people to sack staff and all of that. So, how do they cope? What about the informal sector?” he queried.

“It has been done before, (that) you give money for public servants, they rush to the market to buy things, then prices go up and other people begin to suffer.

“There has to be an increase in wages across board. Even in the private sector where I operate, I have increased my staff salaries. We see what is going on in the country and of course, we must do the needful.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the President asked the House of Representatives to amend the 2022 Supplementary Appropriations Act to provide N500 billion to fund palliative measures against the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

Tinubu sought to extract N500 billion from the N819,536,937,813 supplementary budget.

Reacting to the President’s decision, Fasua said, “This N500 billion is just the beginning, this is a government of renewed hope.”