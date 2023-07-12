Three Bandits Killed As Troops Clear Ambush In Plateau LGA

Troops of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, on Wednesday, killed three bandits in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The troops neutralised the criminals in a gun battle after clearing an ambush by the bandits.

READ ALSO: Fish Out Masterminds Of Plateau Killings, Tinubu Orders Security Agencies

“The troops obliterated the criminals when they gallantly fought through an ambush staged by the bandits, while responding to a distress call in Mangu general area,” the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said in a statement.

“After successfully clearing the ambush, the troops recovered 3 x AK 47 Rifles,14 rounds of 7.62 mm Special rounds, 1 x Motorcycle and a Constabulary Police Identity card.”

He said troops are on the trail of bandits who escaped with gunshot wounds during the fire fight.

Wednesday’s gun duel between the bandits and the troops occurred one day after President Bola Tinubu ordered security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the killings and violence in the North-Central state.

The President had strongly condemned the recent internecine killings in Mangu, saying the country must break the cycle of violence.