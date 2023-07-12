Thunderstrike Kills Three Suspected Kidnappers In Kwara

Thunderstrike has reportedly killed three suspected kidnappers in the agrarian Oro Ago community in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the incident, linked to the efforts of the local vigilance team in the Igbomina Kwara axis aimed at checking security challenges in the area, happened three days ago.

In a viral video of the incident, it was gathered that the victims of the thunderstrike were suspected members of an eight-man kidnap gang, who reportedly operated in Iwo, Osun State about two weeks ago.

The one-minute-13-second video clip showed decomposing bodies of three young persons, presumably in their 20s, already burnt beyond recognition in a bush, with flies all over the scene.

The voice in the short video clip said, “We’re members of the vigilance team in Igbomina Kwara. Our efforts against those perpetrating evil and kidnapping people in our area had yielded fruits. Thunderstrike struck them dead. Three of them. God will continue to make us successful against the evildoers. We shall overcome them all by the grace of God. Thank you all”.

READ ALSO: Reps To Probe Alleged Killings By Soldiers In Enugu

Another video clip also showed some herders, said to be relations of the victims of the thunderstrike, in a bush, bemoaning their loss. They ascribed the incident to an act of God that cannot be questioned by anyone, saying that the thunderstrike is from God and can never be man-made.

A source in the Oro-Ago Development Union (ODU), a sociocultural organisation of indigenes of the area, confirmed the incident, saying that members of the vigilance team in the area briefed the organization on the development.

Speaking on the incident, the state Police commissioner, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, said that the command and its men had already commenced an investigation into the development.

The police boss stated that the veracity of the incident would be ascertained after a diligent investigation.