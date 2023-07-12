Tinubu Meets With Acting EFCC Chair Chukkol At Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulkarim Chukkol, at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Wednesday’s meeting occurred about four weeks after the President suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa indefinitely as the anti-graft agency boss on June 14, 2023.

Bawa was suspended “to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office”, the Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said. The action followed “weighty” allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

Bawa was directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission.

The Department of State Services (DSS) subsequently took Bawa into custody and quizzed him.

Chukkol, who was was the Director of Operations at the Commission, immediately stepped in as EFCC chair in an acting capacity.

A pioneer staff of the Commission, Chukkol is an experienced investigator with specialty in cybercrime and money laundering.

He was Head of the Advance Fee Fraud and Cybercrime Sections of the Lagos and Abuja Zonal Commands between 2011 and 2016, pioneer Commander of the Uyo Zonal Command in 2017 and Commander of Port Harcourt Zonal Command in 2020.

The acting EFCC Chairman holds a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Maiduguri (2000) and Post Graduate Certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia, United States as well as Graduate Diploma in Cybersecurity and Spectrum Management from the United States Telecommunication Training Institute, Washington DC, United States.