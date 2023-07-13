EFCC Arrests 13 Chinese For Alleged Illegal Mining In Kwara

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 13 Chinese nationals over offences bordering on illegal mining activities, in Kwara State.

The offence is contrary to, and punishable under Section 1(8) (b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act CAP M17, 1983.

The suspects — one female and 12 males — were arrested on Wednesday at the Government Reserved Area in Ilorin, the state capital, following credible intelligence about their activities such as illegal mining and non-payment of royalties to the Federal Government as required by law.

Briefing newsmen, the Ilorin Zonal Head of the EFCC, Michael Nzekwe, said prior to their arrest, investigation revealed that the operators have different illegal mining sites in almost all the 16 local government areas of the state.

The suspects were also arrested for illegal production of marbles and were arrested at a house near the EFCC office.

The official of the anti-graft agency said efforts are ongoing to arrest the suspects’ Nigerian collaborators.

The suspects, he said, would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.