I Ate Nigerian Puff Puff, It Was Amazing – Malala

Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafza, has expressed admiration for Nigerian foods and culture.

Speaking with Channels Television, Yousafzai described herself as a global citizen, saying she celebrates cultures across the world.

According to her, she ate Nigerian puff puff just before her speech at the United Nations, adding that it was “amazing”.

“I travelled so much around the world that every place seems like home. For me, I feel like I am a global citizen. We should celebrate each other’s cultures and traditions and enjoy the food. I mean, I love jollof rice, plantain, and the food here.

“I also tried puff puff, it was amazing. Just before my speech at the UN, I was so hungry and I had like five minutes. And then I ate one puff puff and that was amazing. It was the best thing I took before the speech,” she said.

In 2012, Yousafzai was shot in the head by Taliban militants who were enforcing a ban on girl-child education.

To mark her 16th birthday, she delivered a powerful speech at the UN on July 12, 2013.

The UN would later name July 12 ‘Malala Day’ in 2014 — in honour of her advocacy and support for girl-child education across the world.

During her visit to Nigeria this week, the 26-year-old met with Vice President Kashim Shettima and called on political leaders to invest more in girl-child education.