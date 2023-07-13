Insecurity: Gov Lawal Commiserates With Police Over Killing Of Officers

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has commiserated with the Nigeria Police Force on the death of its officers in separate attacks in the State.

Six Mobile Policemen on duty were killed at Sakajiki Village and Nahuche junction within four days.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the governor condoled with the families of the slain policemen, adding that the State Government is deeply pained by the circumstances leading to the merciless killing of the Police Officers who were on duty to protect lives and properties.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, Lawal prayed to God to give the Nigeria Police Force and the families of the policemen the strength to bear the great loss.

The Statement read in parts: “On behalf of the Zamfara State Government, I deeply commiserate with the Nigeria Police Force and families of gallant policemen assassinated in separate bandit’s ambush at Sakajiki Village and Nahuche junction.

“The gallantry and patriotism of those personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty was deeply appreciated by the Zamfara State Government and its people. Indeed, they paid the supreme price for peace to reign in Zamfara State.

“Zamfara State Government will give all necessary support and also look for ways to assist the families of the slain officers.

“My administration will continue to support and work with the security agencies for peace to prevail in our dear State. I urge all people to cooperate and support security agencies in this fight against banditry.

“I pray for the repose of the souls of the assassinated officers. May Allah give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.” he said.