Insecurity: It Is Unacceptable For Hundreds Of Innocent Lives To Be Wasted – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has urged security agencies to do more in securing the nation, saying that it is unacceptable for innocent Nigerians to continue to be killed in their hundreds within their own country.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter page on Thursday, Obi said the implications of an insecure environment for development are far-reaching, as investors will not consider venturing into to a nation where their resources will not be safe and secured.

He also urged critical stakeholders including, traditional, Christian, and Muslim leaders to continue pushing for peace among their people in the way and manner they conduct themselves.

Poor Enrolment: Only 2070 Students In Primary School, Governor Kefas Laments

Below is the former Anambra State governor’s full statement.