Labour Party PCO Calls For Prosecution Of INEC Chairman, Condemns Protest Against EU Report

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation (LPPCO) has called for the immediate prosecution of the chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over what it described as a flawed 2023 presidential election.

The Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Akin Osuntokun, made the call at a press briefing in Abuja.

The LPPCO also condemned the negative responses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson and others to the European Union’s report on the 2023 elections and asked protesters to desist from going to the EU’s office.

Also, the organisation appealed to President Bola Tinubu to take administrative steps that reflect the reality of Nigerians, cut the cost of governance, and reduce the number of ministers to 36.