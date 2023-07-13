Police Arrest, Interrogate 26 Sit-At-Home Enforcers, Parades 53 Other Suspects

The Imo State Police command says it has arrested 26 enforcers of the illegal sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Also apprehended and 53 other suspects involved in criminal activities ranging from Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, Murder, defilement, kidnapping, child trafficking, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, car snatching and vandalization of NEPA cables.

Addressing a press conference at the command headquarters in Owerri the Imo state capital, the spokesman of the command Henry Okoye said the sit-at-home enforcers suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and its armed affiliate ESN who are presently in their custody and under serious interrogation and investigation were arrested after a shoot out between them and men of the police force at Irete community along Onitsha road where they were illegally enforcing the sit at home order.

The Police spokesman who also paraded 53 other suspects involved in various criminal activities, said the Commissioner of Police Mohammed Barde and the hierarchy of the command is working tirelessly to providing a secured atmosphere for socio-economic activities to thrive in the state while also urging members of the public to disregard the unlawfully imposed sit-at-home order by criminal syndicate whose stock in trade is to create panic.