Professor Soyinka Remains A Source Of Inspiration, Says Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has poured encomiums on Nobel Laureate and elder statesman, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on his 89th birthday, describing him as a veritable source of support, inspiration and encouragement.

Tinubu’s praises for the Laureate was contained in a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Dele Alake.

The President, who called Professor Soyinka a brother and comrade in the struggle for the restoration and entrenchment of democracy and good governance in Nigeria, commended him for his immense contributions to the country’s development.

“Today, I celebrate Nobel Laureate, elder statesman and pro-democracy activist, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on his attainment of 89.

“Renowned playwright, poet, novelist, Professor Wole Soyinka has done a lot for Nigeria. In the literary world, he remains a giant, an Iroko. Importantly, his contributions to the struggle for the restoration and institutionalization of democracy and good governance in Nigeria are indelible.

“Together, along with other activists, we fought for democracy under the aegis of NADECO at great risks to our personal lives.

“Professor Soyinka remains a beacon and a source of inspiration and support to many of us.

“As he attains 89 today, we pray that God Almighty grant him more years and strength so he can be around to witness the new Nigeria we are building in line with our Agenda for a Renewed Hope for the country, where security, prosperity and economic development will reign supreme.”