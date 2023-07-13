Senate Screens Service Chiefs

The Senate on Thursday screened the recently appointed Service Chiefs.

President Bola Tinubu had in a letter to the Senate read on Monday, requested that the Upper Chamber confirm the nomination of the Service Chiefs.

The Senate on resumption of plenary on Thursday, started the screening of the Service Chiefs, with each of them mounting the podium to speak on how they will tackle insecurity in the country if confirmed.

The Service Chiefs being screened are: Maj. Gen. C.G Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), AVM H.B Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff), DIG Kayode Egbetokun (Acting Inspector-General of Police), Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye (Chief of Defense Intelligence).

Below are updates from the screening.

12:42 – The Service Chiefs have concluded their introductions. The screening is now set to begin behind closed doors.

12:30 – It’s the turn of the Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar, to make a brief introduction. He says he will adopt additional air power to diminish threats to the country.

He says the ultimate focus will be on air fighting capabilities.

12:20 – He says the Navy will tackle prevailing issues of oil theft.

He promises improve on the strategies used in the past, develop new strategies, build on zonal and inter agency cooperation to fight oil theft.

He also says the Navy will enhance monitoring and surveillance to ensure its operations are effective.

12:19 – Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla takes the stand.

12:12 – He says if confirmed by the Senate , he shall do his best to justify the confidence imposed in him by President Tinubu and Nigerians.

12:10 – Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja takes the podium. He says Nigeria has gone through challenging security situations which have impacted on the economy and entire fabric of the society and making governance more challenging.

He adds that insecurity has distorted the development plan of Nigeria and therefore demands new skills that are proactive, adaptive and inclusive and this is what he will be bringing on board as Chief of Army Staff.

12:09 – Gen Musa says the Armed Forces under his watch will continue to serve Nigerians dutifully. He asks the Senate to confirm his appointment.

12:08 – Chief of Defense Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, is first to speak.

He says the Armed Forces is working tirelessly to safeguard the country.

12:06 – The Service Chiefs are set to briefly introduce themselves before the lawmakers.

12:04 – The Service Chiefs are now inside the Senate Chamber.