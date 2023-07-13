South-East Leaders To Meet Tinubu For Kanu’s Release – Ubah

The lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, says South-East leaders are set to meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss possibility of releasing Nnamdi Kanu.

The leader of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been in detention for about two years now and Ubah believes his release will help reduce insecurity in the South-East geopolitical zone.

“There is a resolution that we are going to meet with the president and we will tick his leniency and see if it is going to be possible to plead with him to have Nnamdi Kanu released,” Ubah said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

“We have taken that position and for also some of us in the Senate, we have our caucus, we have also taken that position.”

The lawmaker noted that Kanu’s release is part of the discussion to put on table once they are able to get into talks with the President.

He maintained that there is a connection between releasing the IPOB leader and the state of security in the South-East.

Ubah also said that Kanu is not in support of sit-at-home, adding that he has said it publicly in one of his appearances in court.

Further speaking, the lawmaker divorced Kanu’s agitation from the sit-at-home, lamenting that the recent surge of the sit-at-home order is stunting the growth of the economy of the zone.

“The agitation is different, we are talking about sit-at-home which is really deteriorating the economy of the southeast region. The agitation is a political issue about the inequities in how an Igbo man is seen in Nigeria,” he said.

Ubah also said that the South-East leaders are as well considering engaging with the government of Finland to probe sit-at-home crusader, Simon Ekpa.

“We also need to look at the young man that is in Finland that is causing all this problem and see how we can diplomatically engage the government of Finland and show them that he is not really giving a good service. Even though we don’t know if he has taken the nationality of Finland,” he said.

Last week, the Senator had warned Ekpa to carry the sit-at-home crusade to his home state of Ebonyi and leave Anambra State alone.