Nigerians Should Support Tinubu, He Will Work – Oba Of Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpol, Ewuare II, on Friday, canvassed support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he needs the support of all Nigerians to succeed.

Addressing journalists at the State House in Abuja after meeting with the President, the Benin monarch is optimistic that the Tinubu administration will do well in office.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Meets With Ambode, Kaduna Gov Uba In Aso Rock

“Nigerians should support the President. He will work, he is already working,” the revered monarch stated.

“He has hit the ground running; everybody is seeing it. They should support the President. Of course, we will support the President. Other traditional rulers will support the President. We must support the President to be successful.”

Although the monarch’s visit to the President was unclear as of press time, it is believed that the visit was to formally congratulate Tinubu on his inauguration as president and to discuss issues related to the Nigerian people.

Earlier, the President also met with the former Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting comes after the President met with Ambode at the state reception organised for him by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on June 29.

The perceived return of Ambode to the mainstream of Lagos politics reportedly began with Sanwo-Olu’s visit to his predecessor’s home to celebrate his 60th birthday on June 14.

President Tinubu is reportedly considering Ambode for an appointment in his government, with this meeting believed to be an avenue to conclude discussions on it.

The President also received in audience Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani.