Tinubu Meets With Ambode, Kaduna Gov Uba In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the former Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting comes after the President met with Ambode at the state reception organised for him by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on June 29.

The perceived return of Ambode to the mainstream of Lagos politics reportedly began with Sanwo-Olu’s visit to his predecessor’s home to celebrate his 60th birthday on June 14.

President Tinubu is reportedly considering Ambode for an appointment in his government, with this meeting believed to be an avenue to conclude discussions on it.

The President also received in audience Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani.