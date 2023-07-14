Troops Rescue Nine Kidnap Victims In Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Friday rescued nine kidnapped victims in the Bukuyyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State

It was gathered that the troops, while carrying out routine patrol and providing protection for farmers in their farmlands, acted on a distress call on armed bandits at Mailere village under Gwashi district in the Bukuyyum area.

A top military source who preferred anonymity told Channels Television that the troops mobilised swiftly to the scene of the incident and contact was made with the armed bandits at the entrance of the community.

However, the troops engaged the armed bandits with superior firepower, forcing them to flee and abandon the nine abductees.

The victims were said to have been successfully reunited with their families.