Declan Rice Completes English Record Transfer To Arsenal

England midfielder Declan Rice has completed his transfer to Arsenal, the club announced on Saturday, for what is reportedly a record fee between two British clubs of 105 million pounds (137.5 million dollars).

Hours earlier the 24-year-old said in a letter to West Ham supporters that his desire to play at the “very highest level” lay behind his decision to move to Arsenal, who are spending heavily in a bid to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Arsenal’s Sporting Director Edu said: “Declan is a player with fantastic ability and a proven record at both club and international levels.

“The process of this transfer has been a big team effort with a clear plan, and we are so happy that Declan is joining us.”

AFP