Family Of Two-Year-Old Killed By NDLEA Officers’ Stray Bullet Seeks Justice

The family of two-year-old Ivan Omorhiakogbe is seeking justice over the death of their son allegedly hit by a stray bullet from the guns of the men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during a raid in the Okapanam Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Ivan’s brother, who was also injured during the incident on Thursday, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Narrating the incident, the grieving father of Ivan said his son was looking forward to his graduation ceremony in school scheduled for next Tuesday but all that has been cut short following the unfortunate incident.

He insisted that justice be served on the matter.

According to reports, the two-year-old boy was hit by a “stray bullet” and his younger brother was also injured in the eye during an operation by NDLEA officers in the state last Thursday.

Both brothers were rushed to the Emergency Ward of the Federal Medical Centre Asaba for treatment but unfortunately, Ivan could not make it.

Ivan’s brother, who was injured in the eye, has been moved to an eye clinic for treatment.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori called on the NDLEA and the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the boy and injury to his brother, with a view to bringing the culprits to book and avoiding a future occurrence.

The police have since called for calm, hinting that it has launched an investigation into the matter.

Also, the NDLEA also said the matter is being probed.

“We’re in touch with the family to provide necessary assistance while we conclude our investigation of the incident. We will like to assure the family and members of the public that we’ll get to the root of the case and take necessary action(s),” the anti-narcotics agency said in a statement on Saturday.