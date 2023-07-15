Ramaphosa, Putin Discuss Black Sea Grain Initiative

The South African leader earlier held a telephone discussion with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Updated July 15, 2023
FILE PHOTO: This handout picture taken by RIA Novosti on June 17, 2023 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shaking hands with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) following a meeting with delegation of African leaders at the Constantine (Konstantinovsky) Palace in Strelna, outside Saint Petersburg. (Photo by Evgeny Biatov / RIA NOVOSTI / AFP)

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa had a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin, on Saturday, over the ongoing negotiations between Russia and the United Nations (UN) about the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Ramaphosa’s discussion with Putin followed the South African leader’s telephone conversation with UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

“The discussions also revolved around the African Leaders Peace Mission and the need for a permanent and sustainable solution to the movement of grain from Russia and Ukraine to the international markets,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

The South African leader had held a telephone discussion with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Ramaphosa will have further discussions with both leaders and the UN Secretary General about these matters, Magwenya said in a statement.

