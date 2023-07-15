Ramaphosa, Putin Discuss Black Sea Grain Initiative

President Cyril Ramaphosa had a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin, on Saturday, over the ongoing negotiations between Russia and the United Nations (UN) about the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Ramaphosa’s discussion with Putin followed the South African leader’s telephone conversation with UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

“The discussions also revolved around the African Leaders Peace Mission and the need for a permanent and sustainable solution to the movement of grain from Russia and Ukraine to the international markets,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

The South African leader had held a telephone discussion with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Ramaphosa will have further discussions with both leaders and the UN Secretary General about these matters, Magwenya said in a statement.