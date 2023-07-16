FG To Unveil New Programme To Tackle Banditry In North-West

The Federal Government is set to unveil a new programme, ‘Pulaku Solution’, geared towards ending the insecurity in the North-West region.

Vice-President Kashim Shetima disclosed this to journalists on Sunday when he visited the Kano State Government House.

The Vice President, who had earlier paid homage to the Emir of Bichi, said the insecurity in the North-West region could only be resolved through kinetic and non-kinetic means.

The development comes less than two weeks after President Bola Tinubu told the recently appointed service chiefs that there is work to be done.

Tinubu reportedly made the declaration during the July 3 meeting with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the new security chiefs for the first time since their appointment on June 19, 2023.

The NSA told State House Correspondents that the President assured the service chiefs of his unwavering support.

Ribadu, who said the service chiefs, on their part, pledged their loyalty to the President and Nigerians, also underlined their commitment to work tirelessly to secure the country.