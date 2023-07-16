House Of Reps To Screen Service Chiefs On Monday

The House of Representatives is to screen the recently appointed service chiefs on Monday.

The screening is expected to hold largely behind closed doors.

The service chiefs appointed by President Bola Tinubu are Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), and AVM Hassan Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff).

The session would follow the Senate’s Thursday screening and confirmation of the service chiefs’ nomination.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said, during the closed-door session, the service chiefs answered questions on defence-related matters and topical issues.

The President had in a letter read on Monday on the floor of the Senate requested that the red chamber confirm the service chiefs.

The Senate, upon resumption of plenary on Thursday, started the screening of the service chiefs, with each of them mounting the podium to speak on how they would tackle insecurity in the country if confirmed.