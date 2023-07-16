NJC Appoints 28 Judges For Kaduna, Kano Courts

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended for approval of 28 judicial officers for Federal High Courts and Sharia Courts of Appeal of Kaduna and Kano States.

According to a statement by the NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, the list comprises 23 judges for Federal High Courts, one Grand Kadi, and four Kadis for Sharia Courts of Appeal.

Channels Television reports that the recommendation followed the Council’s 103rd meeting in Abuja presided by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

“All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective state governors and, or confirmation by their State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be,” the statement said.

Soji said the decision was taken after deliberation on the list of candidates presented by the Interview Committee.

Those recommended for Federal High Court judges are Ekerete Udofot Akpan, Hussaini Dadan-Garba, Egbe Raphael Joshua, Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa, Aishatu Auta Ibrahim, Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam, Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola, Onah Chigozie Sergius, Hauwa Buhari, Ibrahim Ahmad Kala.

Others are Hauwa Joeph Yilwa, Amina Aliyu Mohammed, Sharon Tanko Ishaya, Chituru Joy Wigwe-Oreh, Musa Kakaki, Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi, Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi, Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu, Salim Olasupo Ibrahim, Dipeolu Deinde Isaac, Ariwoola Olukayode (Jnr), Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige, and Mashkur Salisu.

Kadi Muhammad Aminu Danjuma was recommended for Grand Kadi of Sharia Courts of Appeal, Kaduna State; Muhammad Adam Kadem, Salisu Muhammad Isa, Isa Idris Sa’id, and Aliyu Muhammad Kani were recommended for Kadis of Sharia Courts of Appeal, Kano State.