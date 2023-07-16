Those Playing Politics With Security In Bayelsa Community Will Be Dealt With – Gov Diri

With the rising insecurity in Opu-Nembe threatening the peace of the Opu-Nembe community in the Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Governor Douye Diri has warned mischief makers against fomenting trouble in the community.

This comes as some chiefs allege that they have been exiled from the community, while the Secretary to the Nembe Council of Chiefs, Chief Robert Efere, refutes the allegation of targeted violence against the chiefs.

Diri however said the government “will not sit down and watch anybody make Nembe-Bassambiri ungovernable.”

“Let me say this with all sense of responsibility that those who have been playing politics with security in the area will be dealt with no matter how highly placed,” he added.

Some chiefs of the Opu-Nembe community, who addressed journalists in Yenagoa on Saturday, stated that they were exiled from their community for attending a social event in Yenagoa.

Calling on members of the security agencies to come to their aid, some of the chiefs narrated the incidents that led to their exile.

According to them, the community woman leader wasn’t spared as she too was exiled from the Nembe community. The chiefs called on the government to swiftly come to their aid.

Channels Television visited Opu-Nembe and met with the Secretary of the Opu-Nembe Council of Chiefs and the accused Youth President, Moses Ayerite.

The Bayelsa State Government has frowned on the continuous chants of violence from Opu-Nembe and warned mischief makers to desist or face the wrath of the law.