Tobi Amusan Wins 100m Hurdles At Silesia Diamond League With Season’s Best

Nigerian world record holder Tobi Amusan overcame a slow start to claim victory in the 100m hurdles event at the Silesia Diamond League in Poland, sprinting to a season’s best of 12.34s that equalled the meeting record in Chorzow, Poland.

Amusan edged USA’s Kendra Harrison, who finished second in a time of 12.35s, while 2019 world champion Nia Ali of the USA finished third in 12.38s.

The Commonwealth Gold Medalist produced a strong finish to win the highly competitive women’s 100m hurdles ahead of her rivals for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

She said it was not an easy race as she is battling injuries in her hamstring and knee.

In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, the world record holder basked in her new victory.

“One race at a time, my coach has always told me that, and I’m happy to have finished here with another season’s best and the meeting record,” she said.

“All Glory to God and a big shout out (to) my coach and my entire team as well as my ever-supportive fans.”