UNIOSUN Suspends Female Student Allegedly Involved In N1.5m Robbery

The Osun State University has suspended a 100-level student of its Department of English and Literary Studies for her alleged involvement in the robbery of a Lagos-based businessman of N1.5 million.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Clement Adebooye, announced the suspension of Victory Ahiante on Sunday, while addressing journalists on the main campus in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Adebooye said university authorities had decided that Ahiante be placed on indefinite suspension in line with regulations guiding studentship pending the determination of her case.

Recall that Ahiante, who hails from Edo State, was arrested by the men of Osun State Police Command after allegedly luring her social media boyfriend from Lagos to Ikire, where her boyfriend known as Ifanla and his other friends robbed the victim of his phone and transferred over N1.5m out of his account.

Adebooye expressed shock at the allegation levelled against the accused and inferred that her case was a deviation from its standards in character and learning.

He also appealed to his fellow students not to involve themselves in any criminal activities, saying the university would not condone such acts.

The Vice Chancellor said, “As we all know, Osun State University is widely renowned for our commitment to excellence in academics and core values of the responsible, law-abiding, and highly patriotic citizenry. We remain absolutely committed to these ideals.”