2,300 Ghost Workers Removed From Payroll, N200m Saved – Abia Govt

The Abia State Government says it has saved over N200 million on the monthly wage bill, following an ongoing verification of civil servants and other public workers that eliminated over 2,300 ghost workers from the state’s payroll.

According to a Monday statement by Kazie Uko, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Alex Otti, the state Accountant General, Njum Onyemenam, revealed that the saving was made using a unified payment system.

READ ALSO: Kyari Becomes Acting APC Chairman, Confirms Adamu, Omisore’s Resignation

She confirmed that workers had received the payment of April salaries as well as June pensions to retirees.

See the full statement below: