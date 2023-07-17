2,300 Ghost Workers Removed From Payroll, N200m Saved – Abia Govt

The Abia State Government says it has saved over N200 million on the monthly wage bill, following an ongoing verification of civil servants and other public workers that eliminated over 2,300 ghost workers from the state’s payroll.
According to a Monday statement by Kazie Uko, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Alex Otti, the state Accountant General, Njum Onyemenam, revealed that the saving was made using a unified payment system.
She confirmed that workers had received the payment of April salaries as well as June pensions to retirees.
See the full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE
ABIA IDENTIFIES 2,300 GHOST NAMES ON PAYROLL, SAVES OVER N200 MILLION MONTHLY
Onyemenam, who spoke Monday after a meeting with the state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, said the verification exercise was still ongoing and that the government hopes to make more savings.
“So far, we have been able to save N220 million from the ongoing verification of workers in the state, local governments and pensioners.
“Not less than 2,300 ghost names have been weeded out of the payrolls, using the unified payment system and we hope to still identify more as we continue with the exercise,” the Accountant General said.
She confirmed that following Governor Otti’s directive, government had last week paid the arrears of April salaries, left behind by the immediate past administration and also June pensions to retirees.
Also, local government staff, who had been skipped when the June salaries were paid, due to their failure to submit their verified payment schedule, will receive their salaries this week, Onyemenam said.KAZIE UKOChief Press Secretary to the GovernorAbia StateJuly 17, 2023