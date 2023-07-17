Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler In Imo

The traditional ruler of Ezuhu Umuamadi Nguru Autonomous Community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze James Nnamdi (Mirioma), has been gruesomely murdered by unidentified gunmen.

The ugly incident occurred on Monday afternoon at his home in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, who confirmed this unfortunate incident in a statement, said the traditional ruler was shot multiple times when the gunmen invaded his house.

He said the traditional ruler was later rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention but was unfortunately not able to survive because of the multiple gunshots.

The PPRO, however, said the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Barde, has condemned the incident in its entirety and has set up a high powered team to investigate this case and ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.