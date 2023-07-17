Reps Screen Service Chiefs 

The House of Representatives, on Monday, commenced the screening of the service chiefs recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

The screening committee was led by the Majority Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere.

The service chiefs include Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), and AVM Hassan Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff).

The Chairman of the Adhoc Committee of the House, Babajimi Benson, said members of the Armed Forces must adhere strictly to the provisions of the Appropriation Act and urged them to work in synergy by sharing intelligence.

He further said the performances of the service chiefs would be reviewed by the National Assembly if they are confirmed.

The Maj. Gen. Musa vowed that under his watch, the Armed Forces will protect the territorial integrity of the country and work in synergy.

The session followed the screening and confirmation of the appointment of the service chiefs by the Senate last Thursday.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the service chiefs answered questions on defence-related matters and topical issues during the closed-door session.

On June 19, 2023, exactly three weeks after his inauguration, Tinubu removed all service chiefs in Nigeria and appointed new ones whom he directed to resume with immediate effect.

Those affected in the unprecedented shakeup include Alkali Usman who was removed as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Lucky Irabor, sacked as the Chief of Defence Staff; Faruk Yahaya, retired as the Chief of Army Staff; Awwal Gambo, removed as the Chief of Naval Staff; and Isiaka Amao, retired as Chief of Air Staff.

The President subsequently appointed new service chiefs and named a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, as his new National Security Adviser (NSA). Ribadu replaced Babagana Monguno as the nation’s NSA.

Tinubu also appointed Adeniyi Adewale as the Acting Comptroller General of Customs.

All the new appointees have since resumed in acting capacity before their confirmation by the National Assembly.