Kaduna, Taraba, Two Other States Join HYPPADEC 

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission has enlisted Kaduna, Nasarawa, Taraba and Gombe states into its membership.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Managing Director of the commission, Abubakar Yelwa, during a five-day capacity-building workshop on a social standards short course held in Kaduna State.

The objective of the training workshop included the enhancement of participants’ skills and knowledge of the global best practices for community engagement. The theme was ‘Social Standard Knowledge, Skills and Attitudes Necessary for Effective Community Engagement and Sustainable Rural Development’.

According to the HYPPADEC chief executive officer, the admission of the four states into the membership of the commission followed President Bola Tinubu’s recent assent to the New Electricity Act.

Yelwa explained that with the addition of four states into HYPPADEC, the number of its members increases to 10, comprised of over 1,800 communities spread across Benue, Plateau Kogi, Kwara, Kebbi and Niger states.

The HYPPADEC boss also announced the management’s decision to create a new Agricultural Division in the Directorate of Community, noting that the development was a significant increase in the scope of work and responsibility for the Directorate which he described as the backbone of the commission.