Obi Tells LP, Obidients, Other Supporters What He Wants For 62nd Birthday

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has reaffirmed his decision not to celebrate his birthday in light of the dire state of the nation.

Having chosen not to mark his birthday for the past two decades, Obi stated that he intends to uphold this resolve.

In a statement shared on his Twitter page on Monday, Obi revealed that he would be turning 62 on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023. Despite pressure from his supporters, including members of the Obedient Family and Labour Party, to celebrate, he urged them to redirect their efforts towards helping those in need.

Rather than presenting him with gifts, Obi encouraged his well-wishers to extend their generosity to hospitals, orphanages, homes for the disabled and elderly. By making such donations, he emphasized the importance of supporting the vulnerable and marginalized members of society.

While acknowledging the multitude of challenges faced by Nigeria, Obi expressed his unwavering belief that a functional and prosperous country is still attainable.

The former Anambra State governor urged citizens to maintain hope and not give up on their aspirations for a better Nigeria.

