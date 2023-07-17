Osun: Prophet, Accomplice Sentenced To Death For Killing LASU Student

An Osun State High Court sitting in Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area, on Monday, sentenced 42-year-old Prophet Philip Segun and Adeeko Owolabi, 23, to death over the murder of a 400-level Sociology department student of Lagos State University (LASU), Favour Oladele.

The mother of Owolabi, Adeeko Bola, 46, was also sentenced to two years imprisonment for eating human flesh cooked for her.

Prophet Segun was the owner of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Solution Chapel, Ikoyi-Ile, where Owolabi and his mother went to seek wealth on 8th December 2019.

The convicts were arraigned on 15th November 2021 on two counts charge of conspiracy and murder contrary to sections 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Laws of Osun, 2002.

Led by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Adekemi Bello, the prosecution team from the state Ministry of Justice told the court that Owolabi lured the victim, killed her, while her heart was cooked and other parts of the victim were used to make ‘victory soap’ for Bola.

The prosecution called nine witnesses and tendered exhibits, while the convicts, who had no witnesses, testified before the court and Owolabi confessed that he used his girlfriend to prepare a ritual meal for money ritual.

The presiding Judge, Justice Christiana Obadina, agreed that prosecuting counsel has proven her case beyond reasonable doubt and found the defendants guilty as charged.

Counsel to the convicts, Adeshina Olaniyan, urged the court to temper justice with mercy in passing her judgment.

The court, thereby, sentenced Prophet Segun and Owolabi to death by hanging for murder and 14 years imprisonment for conspiracy.

Justice Obadina also sentenced Bola to two years imprisonment for eating human flesh.